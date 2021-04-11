Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic shared by Saba, see here

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has opened her box full of memories yet again, and this time, she shared a childhood picture of her brother. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a picture of a young Saif laying in his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's arm.

Sharing the black-and-white picture, Saba used the sticker 'proud of you.' Since Saif is not on the social media platform, she used the hashtag 'Saif Ali Khan Pataudi.'

Saif Ali Khan with his mother Sharmila Tagore.





Saba also shared an old picture with her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing the picture, she said, "Special... moment #💞 My Jaan . So is #tim #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #no #name #nephew #loveyou #all #familylove #always #forever #😘 #sunday #sundaymood #sundayvibes."

Earlier in the week, Saba shared a bunch of throwback pictures of her family. She remembered her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and shared a few old pictures of the Indian cricketer. Sharing a picture of him on the pitch, Saba said, "In ACTION...Abba #🌟 I learnt from the best #captain #father #mutawalli In every way...I am and will be the daughter of #late #nawab #mansooralikhan #pataudi I AM my father's girl. A captain steers the ship. Stands by #family. Plays for the country #teamindia I GOT that...from him... My teacher. #Kind #Fair and had my back. Miss him. Respect him. And I carry on in his footsteps.... Bhopal @auqafeshahi especially. His legacy entrusted to me. Thank you abba. My guardian angel. He remains."

Apart from sharing pictures, she was also seen giving Sara Ali Khan a shout-out as she appeared in an awards show recently.

Unlike her actor siblings, Saba opted for a career outside Bollywood. However, she has a popular fan following among fans of the Pataudi family, thanks to her posts about her family.

