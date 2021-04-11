IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic shared by Saba, see here
Saba Ali Khan shares a picture of a young Saif Ali Khan.
Saba Ali Khan shares a picture of a young Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic shared by Saba, see here

  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture from the actor's childhood. He is seen resting in his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's arms.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has opened her box full of memories yet again, and this time, she shared a childhood picture of her brother. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a picture of a young Saif laying in his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's arm.

Sharing the black-and-white picture, Saba used the sticker 'proud of you.' Since Saif is not on the social media platform, she used the hashtag 'Saif Ali Khan Pataudi.'

Saif Ali Khan with his mother Sharmila Tagore.
Saif Ali Khan with his mother Sharmila Tagore.


Saba also shared an old picture with her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing the picture, she said, "Special... moment #💞 My Jaan . So is #tim #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #no #name #nephew #loveyou #all #familylove #always #forever #😘 #sunday #sundaymood #sundayvibes."

Earlier in the week, Saba shared a bunch of throwback pictures of her family. She remembered her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and shared a few old pictures of the Indian cricketer. Sharing a picture of him on the pitch, Saba said, "In ACTION...Abba #🌟 I learnt from the best #captain #father #mutawalli In every way...I am and will be the daughter of #late #nawab #mansooralikhan #pataudi I AM my father's girl. A captain steers the ship. Stands by #family. Plays for the country #teamindia I GOT that...from him... My teacher. #Kind #Fair and had my back. Miss him. Respect him. And I carry on in his footsteps.... Bhopal @auqafeshahi especially. His legacy entrusted to me. Thank you abba. My guardian angel. He remains."

Apart from sharing pictures, she was also seen giving Sara Ali Khan a shout-out as she appeared in an awards show recently.

Also Read: 'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

Unlike her actor siblings, Saba opted for a career outside Bollywood. However, she has a popular fan following among fans of the Pataudi family, thanks to her posts about her family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
saif ali khan taimur ali khan sharmila tagore + 1 more

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor posts photo of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat with funny caption

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat but left fans guessing whether he was doing yoga or merely stretching after a nap.
READ FULL STORY
Saba Ali Khan poses with Taimur and Inaaya.
Saba Ali Khan poses with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Taimur peeks from behind, Inaaya is pretty in pink in family pics shared by Saba

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram to share new pictures from her family album. Her latest posts feature Taimur, Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP