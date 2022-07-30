Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on baby no. 3 rumours: Am I a machine? Leave the choice to me!

Despite being one of the biggest movie stars in Bollywood and giving numerous noteworthy performances over the years, Kareena Kapoor Khan is absolutely #chill. When we meet her, she’s lounging on the sofa of her vanity van, minus makeup and any other frills.

And that reflects in her social media account too. She doesn’t believe in filters, or posting touched up pictures. It’s raw, alongwith a sneak peek into her personal life. “I am on Instagram, I like it because it’s pictorial, I am sticking to the original format of it. I am enjoying myself, keeping my page pretty real. You will see a little bit of family, there’s nothing more I can do. I am also a private person, I am doing as much as I can,” she says.

Currently awaiting the release of her next film, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, she is also aware of the scrutiny every word, every picture of hers goes through. One such picture sparked rumours of her being pregnant. She shot them down in her own way, and wrote on her Instagram stories: “It’s pasta and wine guys...”

She laughs when we bring it up, “That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went ‘Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it’s the wine and pasta, I don’t know!’ I had been on a 40 day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings’.”

Isn’t it problematic, that the moment a woman puts on weight, the first assumption people have is that she is expecting? Khan agrees. “What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!,” she quips.

The actor, who has in her kitty a film directed by Sujoy Ghosh, another one with Rhea Kapoor and one with Hansal Mehta, adds, “That’s why I wrote that Insta note. Listen please guys, we are also human beings, just like all of you, keep it real. In today’s time, I am an actor who has in fact been the most honest! I was working in the fattest stage of my life, when I was eight-nine months pregnant. I am somebody who doesn’t hide anything, or says I am always going to be perfect, Everybody is allowed to lead their lives also.”