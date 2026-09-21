Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 46: Childhood photo with Karisma Kapoor has the internet saying, ‘Jeh is that you?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is 46 today, September 21, and her birthday has brought with it a dose of nostalgia, courtesy of sister Karisma Kapoor. The Zubeidaa actor dug out an old childhood photograph of the two sisters and shared it on Instagram. The old photo had fans looking closely at one particular detail: young Kareena’s uncanny resemblance to her son Jeh Ali Khan.

Karisma’s throwback gets everyone talking

Karisma Kapoor shares a childhood throwback on Kareena Kapoor Khan's 46th birthday.

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Karisma shared a rare photograph from the sisters’ childhood, with a young version of herself smiling at the camera in a striped top and jeans. Kareena, who appears to be a toddler in the picture, is sitting beside her but is looking away from the lens. Along with the picture, Karisma wrote, "Happy birthday to the best sister ever," and added, "Always side by side Always twinning and winning. Love you mostest." She also used the hashtags #SisterLove, #HairstyleGoals and #HappyBirthday.

Deep Dive What is the theme of Kareena Kapoor's film Daayra? Daayra revolves around Ajooni, who leads an SIT investigating a police encounter related to a brutal gang-rape and murder case. The film explores themes of justice, accountability, and the moral complexities surrounding law enforcement. Why did fans comment 'Jeh is that you?' on Kareena's childhood photo? Fans noticed a striking resemblance between young Kareena Kapoor and her son, Jeh Ali Khan, prompting them to comment on the similarity in their appearances. How did Kareena Kapoor celebrate her 46th birthday? Kareena Kapoor's 46th birthday was celebrated with heartfelt wishes from family, friends, and colleagues on social media, including tributes from Soha Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

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‘Jeh is that you?’: Fans spot the resemblance

{{^usCountry}} A recent appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also had the Pataudi family and Karisma Kapoor in attendance, and fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Jeh and a young Kareena. The comments section was quickly filled with comparisons between Kareena’s childhood face and Jeh’s. “Jeh is that you?” one Instagram user asked. Another wrote, “Jeh is carbon copy of Bebo.” A third commented, “Kareena is looking like her son Jeh”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A recent appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also had the Pataudi family and Karisma Kapoor in attendance, and fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Jeh and a young Kareena. The comments section was quickly filled with comparisons between Kareena’s childhood face and Jeh’s. “Jeh is that you?” one Instagram user asked. Another wrote, “Jeh is carbon copy of Bebo.” A third commented, “Kareena is looking like her son Jeh”. {{/usCountry}}

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A young Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Kareena also received birthday wishes from several friends and members of the film industry. Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday," while Maheep Kapoor responded with heart and evil eye emojis. Sarodist Ayaan Ali Bangash wished her with, "Many Many happy returns".

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Soha Ali Khan also joined the celebrations, using the viral 1980s trend to wish her sister-in-law and calling her a "style icon". Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture of Kareena in a leheriya saree and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kareenakapoorkhan There will never be anyone like you”.

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Kareena is currently seen in Daayra in theatres

Away from the birthday posts, Kareena has another reason to be in the spotlight. Daayra, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, is currently running in theatres. The film, which brings her and Prithviraj Sukumaran together for the first time, draws from a series of true events. Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, a police officer investigating an encounter killing involving DCP Raman Kumar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his team.

Karisma Kapoor's work

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Zee5's Brown web series. She played Rita Brown, a troubled, alcohol-dependent, and traumatized Kolkata Police detective. The series premiered in June 2026.