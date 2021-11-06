Kareena Kapoor kisses niece Samiera as she attends a Diwali bash with Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and their BFF Amrita Arora attended a friend's Diwali party on Friday. Kareena shared a few pictures from the event on Instagram while also showering love for her niece Samiera Kapoor.

Samiera had also joined them at the do. While Kareena was in a kurta-sharara, Samiera wore an orange kurta. Kareena shared a picture with her on Instagram and wrote, "Lolo’s baby girl’s forever @therealkarismakapoor." Sonam Kapoor commented to the post, “How beautiful.” The actor considers Samiera like her daughter and is seen kissing her in the picture.

The other was a group picture shared by Kareena. It also had Karisma and Amrita in the frame. While Karisma was in a pink and purple ethnic dress, Amrita sported a black top and ethnic skirt combo. Kareena called them “The best girls,” in the caption.

Samiera turned 16 this year and prefers to stay away from the limelight. Kareena had wished her on her birthday this year with throwback pictures and a sweet message. Calling Samiera her ‘first born’, Kareena had written, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you, my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our firstborn baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu."

Kareena and Karisma had earlier shared several pics from their Diwali celebration at the former's new house. Kareena had shared a family picture on the occasion which also had their 8-month-old son Jehangir celebrating his first Diwali. “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

Karisma had also shared a pic with nephew Jehangir (Jeh). “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light,” she had written.