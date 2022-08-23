Kareena Kapoor listens to Diljit Dosanjh's Born To Shine as she works out. Watch

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram Stories. In the videos, Kareena was working out as she listened to a Diljit Dosanjh song. While in one video she was doing a headstand, in another one she was running on a treadmill. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor resumes her yoga routine, says 'back at my most favourite spot'. See pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena added Diljit Dosanjh's song Born To Shine as the soundtrack of the video. In the clips, she is running on a treadmill, in another one she is doing a headstand, in the next one she is working out while sitting on a treadmill and in the last one she is doing a leg raise exercise. Kareena also tagged her husband Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and added an inspired sticker to it, as Soha often shares her workout videos. Kareena also wrote, ‘and of course best music by Diljit Dosanjh’.

Kareena Kapoor shares her workout video on her Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena has been sharing her fitness journey on Instagram. The actor has often shared videos and pictures of her workout session on her Instagram Stories. She is often spotted teaming up with her cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra during the sessions. She also posts videos and photos of herself doing yoga on social media.

Kareena's film Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11, 2022. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of her next film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The film will release on Netflix and will mark Kareena's OTT debut. It will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena recently shared on her Instagram Stories that she is prepping up for a Hansal Mehta film. Last month she said in an interview that she is working with Rhea Kapoor on a film about 3 women and that they will start the shooting by the end of this year or by January next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON