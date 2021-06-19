Kareena Kapoor meets her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after 2 months, shares pics from get-together

Kareena Kapoor had a happy start to the weekend as she met her best friends after two months. Kareena took to Instagram on Friday night to share her photos with Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora.

Sharing a photo with Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Gucci bffs forever." Both of them were seen wearing Gucci tank tops in the photo. While Kareena wore a white Mickey Mouse top with black pants, Malaika was seen wearing a black Gucci top with Doraemon on it. She paired it with beige Gucci shorts.

In another picture posted by Amrita Arora, she is seen planting a kiss on Kareena's cheek. Reposting the photo on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Met my BFF after two months." All three of them appeared to have met at Kareena's new home in Mumbai.

On a recent episode of Super Dancer, Malaika had spoken about her friendship with Kareena and her sister Karisma Kapoor. "Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (We are two sets of sisters). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai (We share similar likes and dislikes). It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food," she had said.

The four often stepped out together for lunch and dinner dates. Malaika also visited Kareena after the latter gave birth to her second son earlier this year.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan moved to their new house ahead of the arrival of their second son in February. The house is located within a walking distance from their old house. On Thursday, Kareena had shared a video on her Instagram page, giving fans a closer look at her home.