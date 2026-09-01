Kareena Kapoor reacts to Daayra's box office clash with brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu's VIBE: ‘Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is showing a different side to herself in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming thriller Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, which releases in theatres later this month, will clash with the comedy VIBE, starring Kareena's brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. At Daayra's trailer launch on Monday, the actor opened up about this parivarik box-office clash.

Kareena Kapoor's Daayra and Kunal Kemmu's VIBE are clashing at the box office.

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Kareena on Daayra vs VIBE clash

When asked to comment on the clash at the Daayra event on Monday, Kareena said, “Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does his comic timing like Kunal. And I think there is space in cinemas for two great films. They're both wonderful films, and I know that the film is going to do well. Both are going to do well, it's going to be fun, I know that it (VIBE) is a great film, very fun and good comedy, and people will see a different side of Kunal.”

Kareena also added a light-hearted family touch while expressing her hope that both projects succeed at the box office. “Gold mere ghar pe hi aayega to I am happy. Dono picture chalengi to. (And the gold will come to our home only, so I will be very happy if both films do well). So why not? I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well,” she said.

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Deep Dive What themes does the movie Daayra explore? Daayra explores the complex relationship between crime, justice, and punishment, along with public reactions to horrific incidents that can shape societal opinions. How does Kareena Kapoor feel about the box office clash between Daayra and VIBE? Kareena Kapoor is optimistic about the box office clash, expressing confidence that both films can succeed, stating there is space for two great films. What roles do Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran play in Daayra? Kareena Kapoor plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj Sukumaran portrays DCP Raman Kumar, both characters navigating the challenges of juvenile crime investigations.

{{^usCountry}} Both films are scheduled to release on September 18, setting up an interesting box-office face-off. About Daayra and VIBE {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both films are scheduled to release on September 18, setting up an interesting box-office face-off. About Daayra and VIBE {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Meghna Gulzar , Daayra stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is “inspired by true events.” Daayra unfolds in the “aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion.”

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“As the search for answers deepens, two senior police officers, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, find themselves navigating the same system through different approaches to duty and justice, on opposing sides of a case that challenges the very idea of right and wrong,” read a press note.

VIBE, on the other hand, is a light-hearted film that follows two close friends whose simple lives take an unexpected turn, leading them into a fast-paced situation that tests their friendship and ability to survive. Kunal Kemmu has written and directed the film and also stars in it alongside Preity, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir.

The film is produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films. VIBE is an Amazon MGM Studios film.