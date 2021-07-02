Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor poses for pics as she arrives at Randhir Kapoor's home for griha pravesh, Karisma Kapoor joins
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor poses for pics as she arrives at Randhir Kapoor’s home for griha pravesh, Karisma Kapoor joins

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Aadar Jain visited Randhir Kapoor’s new residence on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arriving at their father Randhir Kapoor’s new home on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)

Randhir Kapoor’s daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were clicked arriving at his new house on Friday. His sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain also attended the griha pravesh puja.

A video of Kareena Kapoor reaching Randhir Kapoor’s new house was shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account. She wore a simple white anarkali suit with her hair tied up in a bun. She took off her mask and posed for pictures, before heading inside. A picture of Karisma Kapoor dressed in a white salwar kameez, and Neetu Kapoor wearing a pink one, was also posted.

Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain also visited Randhir’s new home.

Neetu Kapoor with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (L) and Aadar Jain outside Randhir Kapoor’s home. (Varinder Chawla)

Earlier this year, Randhir was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai. He, however, did not require oxygen support and was discharged in a few days.

Recently, Randhir said that he will be selling his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai to move closer to his estranged wife Babita Kapoor and their daughters, Kareena and Karisma.

Kareena welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Saif Ali Khan in February. While she has shared partial glimpses of the little one in her Instagram posts, his face and name are yet to be revealed. Saif and Kareena also have a four-year-old son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. They will reunite on screen after nearly a decade; their last release together was Talaash: The Answer Lies Within in 2012.

Directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Christmas.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena has also signed Karan Johar’s period drama Takht. The film, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

