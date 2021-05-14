Randhir Kapoor discharged from Mumbai hospital, is back home: 'I am feeling absolutely fine'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, who has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a Mumbai hospital, was discharged from the hospital and is back home. The 74-year-old actor was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

On May 2, he was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Giving an update on his health he had also informed that he will be discharged soon.

Speaking on his health, the actor on Friday morning assured that he feels fine presently. Recalling his time in the hospital he also said that he didn't need oxygen support. However, he added that he has been asked to keep a distance from others.

"I am back home. I am feeling absolutely fine. I have been advised to keep away. It's just a matter of some more time before I will meet people," he told a leading daily.

Expressing his gratitude, he also said, "I thank the hospital's staff. They were simply fantastic. They looked after me very well. I didn't need oxygen support. I did not feel breathless at any point. God has been kind."

Earlier, when he was shifted from the ICU he had told news agency PTI, "I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now. I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario)."

Randhir is the eldest son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Within a span of one year, he lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58).

Randhir Kapoor married actor Babita but are separated. The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

