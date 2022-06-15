Kareena Kapoor is all smiles as she poses with The Devotion Of Suspect X co-star Naisha Khanna, fans call them 'cuties'

Actor Naisha Khanna shared a bunch of pictures with actor Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday. The two are currently shooting for their Netflix film based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. Recently, Kareena wrapped up the Darjeeling schedule of the film. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Naisha wrote, “Sharing some sweet laughter moments on set with @kareenakapoorkhan. Let’s rock it! #Devotionofsuspectx." In the pictures, Kareena is seen smiling as she rested her hand on Naisha's shoulder. In one picture Kareena is seen looking at Naisha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One person complimented the duo and commented, “Cuties” another one wrote, “You two are looking amazing." Asking about the film's release one said, “When will the film release?” Many people dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

The project, a murder mystery, is the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works. The film is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim. The film will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena talked about the film and said that she's excited for her OTT debut. She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew. The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also has Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline. The film is is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in Secret Superstar. The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON