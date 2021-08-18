Kareena Kapoor posts bare-faced, wind-swept selfie from Maldives. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been regularly giving her fans glimpses from her Maldives vacation. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Kareena shared a new no-filter and no-makeup bare-faced selfie from the island nation.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemingly wore a printed jacket over a black bikini top. She opted to keep her hair loose and the wind blew it all over her face.

She captioned the picture, "Gone with the wind" followed by a swimming, a red heart, a heart eye and fish emojis. She captioned her post after American writer Margaret Mitchell's 1936 book by the same name.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram.

On Tuesday too, Kareena had treated her fans to a selfie, sporting a black bikini top. She posted the picture with a sticker that read 'beach bum'.

Recently, Kareena along with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, travelled to the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

Earlier this week, Kareena had posted pictures of their family as they chilled by the ocean. She had captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Kareena recently launched her book Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which captures her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. She will feature in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

She is also set to make her debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta's yet-to-be-titled thriller and will also act in the film. Kareena will co-produce the project with Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra hopes Dimple Cheema watched Shershaah: 'I am sure it is very difficult watch for her'

She was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey."