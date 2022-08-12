Shashi Kapoor's grandson poses with Masaba Gupta on magazine cover, cousin Kareena Kapoor cheers for him

Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor posed with Masaba Gupta for a new magazine cover. Zahan, who made his acting debut a few years ago with the play Pitaji Please at Prithvi Theatre, was seen in a kurta designed by Masaba on the cover. The actor-designer wore a matching black and white print dress. Actor Kareena Kapoor gave her cousin a shoutout as she shared his magazine cover on Instagram. Read more: Inside Kapoor family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share Zahan and Masaba’s magazine cover. She also wrote, “Zahan on fire” along with fire and heart emojis. Zahan, who had himself posted the cover with fire emojis, took to his own Instagram Stories to share Kareena’s message along with a ‘big sister’ sticker. Zahan is the son of actor Kunal Kapoor, the eldest son of the late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. Zahan has been doing theatre for some years now, and often shares glimpses of his projects on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor shared cousin Zahan Kapoor's magazine cover on Instagram Stories.

On Thursday, Zahan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Kareena and the rest of the Kapoor family at her father, actor Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. They were joined by Kareena’s mother Babita Kapoor, cousins Riddhima Kapoor, as well as actors Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, among others. Riddhima, daughter of actor Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, had shared pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram.

Riddhima Kapoor shared a group picture, which showed Randhir and Babita surrounded by their family members. Sitting next to Randhir and Babita on a sofa was the late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neela Devi, while Kareena was seen next to Randhir. His sister Reema Jain was also seen in the picture next to her sons Aadar and Armaan, whose wife Anissa Malhotra stood behind Kareena.

Shashi Kapoor's eldest son Kunal Kapoor was seen with his children Zahan and Shaira Kapoor in the Raksha Bandhan family photo. Earlier in 2021, there were reports that Zahan was set for his Bollywood debut with a thriller directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta. But there’s been no official announcement of the film. Meanwhile, Kareena’s latest film Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on August 11.

