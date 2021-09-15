Kareena Kapoor promises to 'celebrate soon', Alia Bhatt says 'miss you' as they wish Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on birthday

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older on Wednesday. Wishing her on her special day were Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback picture from their childhood and wrote: “Happy Birthday gorgeous Ridz. Celebrate soon.” She tagged Riddhima with the post.

Alia Bhatt too posted a throwback picture with Riddhima and her mom Soni Razdan and wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Love you rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true! Miss you."

Riddhima's other cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor, too wished her. She too posted a picture with her cousins Riddhima and Nitasha Nanda and wished Neetu Kapoor's daughter: "Happy birthday Ridzz!"

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also received birthday wishes from her cousin Karisma Kapoor.

Riddhima jetted off to Udaipur with her mother Neetu Kapoor, husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara. The family celebrated her birthday with a quiet dinner at their hotel and shared pictures and videos from there.

Missing from the celebrations was Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report in a leading daily, the actor was busy with back-to-back shoots. He was recently in Delhi for the shoot of his upcoming film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan.

Riddhima recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with her mom Neetu. Speaking on the show, she revealed how her brother Ranbir would steal her clothes and present them to his girlfriends.

Also read: Inside Riddhima Kapoor's birthday celebration: Neetu, Bharat Sahni and Samara enjoy quiet dinner in Udaipur. See pics

Kapil had asked Riddhima: "We read a report that when you were studying in London, Ranbir would steal a lot of your stuff and give it to his girlfriends." Replying to him, Riddhima had said: "I came back from London during the holidays and his friend (which Neetu corrected as 'girlfriend')... girlfriend... came home. She was wearing a top and I thought I have been looking for this top for so long. I later realised he was stealing my stuff and giving it to her."