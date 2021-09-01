Ranbir Kapoor would steal sis Riddhima's clothes and give them to his girlfriend, she reveals on The Kapil Sharma Show

On the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor will be joined by her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While Neetu frequents talent shows and chat shows, Riddhima rarely makes an appearance.

In a promo shared on her Instagram page, Riddhima is seen having a good time on the show. Host Kapil Sharma asks her a question about her brother, Ranbir Kapoor and a peculiar thing he used to do in his younger days.

"We read a report that when you were studying in London, Ranbir would steal a lot of your stuff and give it to his girlfriends," Kapil asked her. Riddhima nodded and made a pout. "I came back from London during the holidays and his friend (which Neetu corrected as 'girlfriend')... girlfriend... came home. She was wearing a top and I thought I have been looking for this top for so long. I later realised he was stealing my stuff and giving it to her," she said. Neetu exclaimed at the reveal.

Ranbir is now dating actor Alia Bhatt. Riddhima and Neetu often share photos with Alia on their Instagram accounts and shower her posts with love-filled comments.

Riddhima is Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor's eldest child. She is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and lives with him in New Delhi with their daughter Samara. Riddhima often visits Neetu in Mumbai and shares pictures and videos from their time together on Instagram.

In a recent interview to a leading daily, Riddhima defended Ranbir and her cousin Kareena Kapoor against the 'nepotism' charge. "If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, her cousins) are star kids but their work has spoken for itself; their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing," she said.