Kareena Kapoor carries Jehangir in her arms as they leave Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur. See photos

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. It is not known where the family is off to. Pictures of them were shared online by paparazzo accounts.

Kareena chose comfortable travel attire; she opted for a denim shirt, light blue jeans and sneakers. Saif wore a black half-sleeved shirt, white pants and brown shoes. Jehangir wore a black onesie, while Taimur was dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants. +

Just last month, Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jehangir holidayed in the Maldives. Saif celebrated his birthday on the trip.

On Friday, Saif saw the release of his horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. The film came out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10, a week before it was scheduled to release.

Kareena, meanwhile, was shooting for her upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha recently. She took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures. Several fan accounts also posted photos of her and her co-star Aamir Khan in their get-up for the film.

Also see | Saif Ali Khan says he is scared of expensive weddings: ‘I have four children’. Watch

Saif and Kareena, who faced criticism for naming their younger son Jehangir, took measures to keep him away from the public eye at first. His first photos were revealed in her self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

In a recent interview with HT Brunch, Kareena talked about keeping Jehangir away from the limelight. “It was so overwhelming with Taimur… there was so much chatter: what’s going on, what have they named him, then… Taimur has gone here, Tim is doing that. It was so much that both Saif and I felt that this time, we must chill out. They’re just kids at the end of the day. So we haven’t released any picture of Jeh yet, even though Tim happily waves for the camera.”