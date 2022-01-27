Kareena Kapoor reacts to Malaika Arora’s shout out for her: ‘Is there a time we aren't twinning?’ See post

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to a post shared by her friend Malaika Arora on her Instagram Stories. The photo was originally posted by a paparazzo account, when the duo was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house.

On Wednesday, Kareena enjoyed a relaxed afternoon with her friends Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra's house. The BFFs were spotted outside Manish's residence by the paparazzi.

One paparazzo shared a collage of Kareena and Malaika's photos - they were seen twinning in black for the afternoon get together. Sharing the post on her Instagram stories, Malaika wrote: “Is there a time we not twinning love.” Reacting to Malaika's shout out, Kareena re-shared the post and added “Goals.”

Kareena Kapoor shares picture with Malaika Arora.

On Wednesday, Manish shared pictures from the small get together on his Instagram handle. He captioned the photos: “That perfect afternoon home with friends,” and tagged Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karan. He mentioned Karisma Kapoor and added, “Missing you.”

While Kareena and Malaika opted for all-black outfits, Malaika's younger sister Amrita wore a floral dress with a mustard coloured jacket and Karan wore a light brown tracksuit.

Kareena also shared the same photos on her Instagram Stories. She added a “Friends Forever” sticker along with the first photo and wrote, “My forever favourites. Missing my Lolo.” She added a “love my life” sticker to the second image. Malaika shared the pictures with the caption, “Pout game strong.” Karisma, who was missing from the get-together, also posted a picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Missed being there my lovelies.”

Kareena was last seen with late actor Irrfan Khan in the film Angrezi Medium, which released in 2020. She will be seen next in Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside actor Aamir Khan. The film is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. It is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Malaika is known for her stellar dance performances in songs such as Anarkali Disco Chali, Hoth Rasiley and Munni Badnaam. She was recently seen as a judge on India’s Best Dancer 2.

