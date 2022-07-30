Kareena Kapoor defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, calls it 'open ticket for everyone to have debates'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has spoken about the recent nude photoshoot of actor Ranveer Singh and the outrage that followed it. In a new interview, Kareena Kapoor said that Ranveer's photoshoot is an 'open ticket for everyone' to discuss and debate. She also said that people have a lot of free time as 'everyone has an opinion on everything'. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor defends Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot)

Ranveer became the centre of a controversy after he shot nude photographs for the international magazine, Paper Mag. A day later he also posted several of his naked picture from the shoot on Instagram. An FIR was filed in Mumbai following a complaint from an NGO alleging that he had "hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs".

Speaking with India Today, Kareena said, “I think bolne ke liye sabko bolna hai (I think people say it for the sake of saying). It is an open ticket for everyone to discuss and have debates. I feel like everyone has a lot of free time too because everyone has an opinion on everything. I don’t know why it is such a big take. Like I said, it just proves that everyone has a lot of free time.”

Earlier, actor Janhvi Kapoor reacted to Ranveer's photoshoot “I think it is our freedom and I don’t think anyone should be penalised for their artistic freedom,” she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Apart from Janhvi, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Vidya Balan, and Swara Bhasker, among others, have supported Ranveer.

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

