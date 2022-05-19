Kareena Kapoor runs into old friend in Kalimpong, shares pics from their 1996 school trip to Rajasthan

Actor Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for her next film in West Bengal's Kalimpong. There, she met her school friend and shared a picture with her, along with throwback photos from their 1996 Rajasthan school trip. Kareena is currently shooting for her OTT debut film, which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Kareena thanked her friend for sharing the pictures with her and wrote, “Went to Kalimpong to shoot a movie left with a treasure trove our profession has a wonderful way of connecting the dots through our travels. Welham Girls Rajasthan trip. Circa 1996. Thank you @dolkad for these.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor commented, “So lovely." Actor Priya Malik wrote, “Welham's Girls' legendary uniform." While one wrote, “Superb picture. Brilliant,” another one wrote, “This is what we call a major throwback.”

Kareena studied at Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India when she was 14. In an old interview with Barkha Dutt, when Kareena was asked why her mother, Babita sent her to the boarding school. She said, “I was around 14-15 and I really liked this boy. My mother was obviously upset about it and being a single mother, she was like, ‘This is not going to happen. I obviously wanted to go out with my friends and meet this particular guy. Mum had gone out for dinner. I managed to break the lock like an actual locksmith, with a knife, go into the room, take the phone, make plans and run away from the house. It was that bad.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her experience of studying in a boarding school, Kareena added, “I think it was brilliant. The kind of exposure, freedom and independence that I learned there also grounded me a lot for the film industry in a way because there you are absolutely alone…you have to take your decisions…there is no mom and dad or anyone covering for you.”

In Kalimpong, Kareena is shooting for the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim. The film will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON