Kareena Kapoor's beautiful lookalike leaves fans in awe: 'Saif would be so confused'

An Instagram user from New Delhi, looking just like Kareena Kapoor, left fans in disbelief as she shared a video of herself dancing to the song Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Kareena and her co-star Salman Khan had danced together in the catchy song composed by. In the Instagram Reel, the young woman, who seems to be a Kareena fan, copies the actor's expressions and looks towards the camera from the film. Some fans even felt that Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, would be confused. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her house, asks son Taimur to help lay the table for guests)

A young woman, a lookalike of actor Kareena Kapoor, shared a video of herself dancing to a song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

The user named Asmita Guptaa from New Delhi put up her video on Instagram with the caption, "Comment below red emojis #reels #reelsinstagram #trending #kareenakapoor #bajrangibhaijaan." The young woman has tried to replicate Kareena's look from the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), complete with her hair pulled back in a braid and dark eye makeup. Lip-syncing to the song Chicken Kuk-Doo-Koo sung by Mohit Chauhan and Palak Muchhal, Asmita uses a knife and a fork to groove along to the song. The resemblance is quite close at certain moments.

Fans also felt the same and took to the comments section of her post to share their views. One fan wrote, "Even saif would get confused now." Another added, "This is unreal! How can you be so perfect! For a second I felt like I am watching Kareena Kapoor (red heart emoji) man you are really God’s favourite child (hug emoji)." "You actually look like Kareena," shared another fan.

Kareena is currently on vacation with her family in Africa and has been sharing candid photos of Saif and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan out sightseeing. On Friday, the fourth season of her talk show What Women Want was launched. Her first guest was her cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The actor was last seen in the film Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. (1994). Kareena has the films The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She also makes her producing debut on the latter project. Kareena will also begin filming for The Crew alongside actors Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

