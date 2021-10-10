Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor's perfect Saturday night was all about watching cartoons with sons Taimur, Jehangir. See pic

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture from her Saturday night with sons Taimur and Jehangir. Check out what she posted.
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:44 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor enjoys her time with her sons Taimur and Jehangir when she is not socialising with friends and family or working on a project. The actor has now shared a glimpse of her perfect Saturday night with her kids.  

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the television in her bedroom, Kareena wrote, “No place I'd rather be this Saturday night.” Cartoons are playing on the TV and it seems Kareena is enjoying them as much as son Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on Instagram Stories. 
Kareena is often spotted with her kids and husband Saif Ali Khan while paying a visit to her parents in Mumbai. While Taimur is four, Jehangir was born in February this year. 

The actor, however, also had to face trolls who slammed her and Saif for naming their son, Taimur. As a result, the couple did not unveil the name of their second child until the release of Kareena's pregnancy book. Talking about the same, she had told The Guardian, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls.”

Kareena and family had recently flown to the Maldives to ring in Saif's birthday. She had shared a few candid pictures of them from the vacation on her Instagram.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan reflects her ‘forever mood’ as she shares new photos from family vacay

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. It is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and has Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

Topics
kareena kapoor taimur ali khan jehangir ali khan kareena kapoor instagram kareena kapoor photos
