Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh gets a kiss from cousin Inaaya on his first Raksha Bandhan, see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh, short for Jehangir Ali Khan, celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. A picture from the celebrations was shared by Soha Ali Khan on Instagram on Tuesday.

Inaaya wore a blue dress while Jeh was dressed in a yellow outfit. In the picture, a first featuring Inaaya and Jeh in the frame, Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter held Jeh's face and kissed him. A hand supported Jeh from behind, preventing him from falling.

Soha shared the picture with the caption, "First rakhi (blue heart emoji)," and tagged Kareena. Neha Dhupia joined fans to shower the cousins with love in the comments section. She dropped a series of heart emojis.

Jeh's new picture with Inaaya comes a day after Soha shared a picture of her daughter tying a rakhi to Kareena and Saif's older son Taimur. In the picture, Taimur sat on Saif's lap while Inaaya sat on Soha's lap. She shared the picture with the caption, "Bound together." She tagged Kareena and added that she missed Saba Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena's family celebrated Raksha Bandhan a little late this year as the couple was in the Maldives, celebrating Saif's birthday. The actor, who turned 51 last Monday, rang in his birthday with Kareena and their two sons. On the occasion, Kareena shared a picture of the family together and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." Throughout the week, Kareena shared numerous pictures from the island nation, many of them featuring Jeh in the frame.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February this year. The couple chose to keep him away from the spotlight until recently. His name was officially revealed through the actor's self-help pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. His face was revealed during the family's lunch visit to Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor's home earlier this month.