Here's what Sharmila Tagore tells Kareena Kapoor when she says 'I am like your daughter’

Actor Sharmila Tagore has spoken about her daughter-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor. She mentioned the qualities she loves about Kareena and how she is like a daughter to her.

Speaking to a leading daily, Sharmila said that she loves how calm Kareena is. "I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo (do it faster), but not Kareena," she said. Kareena is married to Sharmila's son, Saif Ali Khan.

Sharmila also tells Kareena that she is indeed like her daughter. “She is very patient and I love that about Kareena. Her presence calms me. She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’.”

Kareena recently launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. In it, she spoke about the advice given to her by Sharmila. "My mother-in-law was also among the first to tell me that I had to keep working. Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it."

Kareena also sent a message for Sharmila during her chat with the Ladies Study Group earlier this year. She said, "I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. Because when it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend I mean what is there left to say? The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say."