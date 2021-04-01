Kareena Kapoor’s son's nursery designed by Tapur Chatterjee: 'Kept Saif’s royal background in mind'

Supermodel-turned-interior designer Tapur Chatterjee has designed the nursery of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s second baby. According to a new report, Tapur had delivered her baby when Kareena approached her on the matter.

Saif and Kareena become proud parents to their second child on February 21, 2021. They already have a four-year-old son together, Taimur Ali Khan.

“When she called, I had just delivered, and I didn't know about her date as well. But when she mentioned it to me, I agreed to take it up,” Tapur tells Pinkvilla.

The granddaughter of late actor Hrishikesh Mukherjee said, "I have done quite a few of them in the past just for the sheer love of it. Bebo and I have a fair amount of common friends, through which we know of each other. Just like Taimur, her second baby also has a nursery of his own. It’s a lovely room with wooden flooring and louvered off white wardrobe to match the aesthetics. I have even kept Saif’s royal background in mind, and have opted for a beautiful pastel grey European wallpaper for the room. The wallpaper has Panthers and Cheetahs on it."

She also said how she used off white curtains, two olive green velvet wing chairs and a footstool for the room. A fair amount of wood for the handcrafted drawers and the changing table had also been used, she went on. There is a collage on one of the walls and the room has a vintage touch but it’s also nice and cosy.

Tapur added that the colours needed to be very calming as well as soothing and "luckily" Kareena's thought process was just the same. The former supermodel shared that Kareena's entire house is stunning and has a beautiful blend of Indian and British old-world charm.

She stated that she inherently connected to it as she has grown up in Kolkata and can relate to that setup. She concluded that it was one of the smoothest rides.

In 2018, Tapur had designed the nursery of Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya. She had even worked on designing Taimur’s room. In the same year, she forayed into design and interiors and launched her own entrepreneurial outfit.

ALSO READ: Rosie The Saffron Chapter teaser: Palak’s debut film is about ghostly love

Just a little over a month after delivering her second child, Kareena was spotted near a Mumbai studio, where she shot for a celebrity cooking show. Titled Star vs Food, the upcoming Discovery+ show, will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the guidance of a Masterchef.

The parents of the baby boy are yet to reveal the name. Kareena posted the first picture of her newborn on the occasion of International Women’s Day, she kept his face away from the camera. After the little one turned one month old, his aunt Saba Ali Khan posted his photos on her Instagram stories. However, his face was not revealed in these photos as well.