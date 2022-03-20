Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan makes faces, waves at cop after returning from Maldives with Jeh, Karisma. Watch

Taimur Ali Khan, elder son of actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was in a playful mood as he returned to Mumbai from the Maldives. In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Taimur is seen making a face and waving at the cop stationed outside the Kalina Airport in Mumbai. Apart from Taimur, Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, and her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor had also travelled to the Maldives. Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor had also accompanied them for the short vacation. (Also Read | Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose with their kids from Maldives' 'spring break'; fans love their 'perfect family')

Kareena and Karisma exited the airport with Taimur walking behind his mother. He was seen opening his mouth and eyes wide and waving at the official. However, the person didn't notice Taimur's gesture. Kareena held Jehangir Ali Khan in her arms as she waved at the paparazzi stationed there.

For their travel, Kareena and Karisma wore printed white pyjamaas with slippers and dark sunglasses. Taimur opted for a red coloured T-shirt, grey pants, and white shoes. Samaira was dressed in a black sleeveless top and red shorts while Kiaan wore a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Earlier, Kareena and Karisma had shared posts on Instagram from the Maldives. Kareena shared a photo with Jeh as she sat building a sandcastle. She captioned the post, "On Holi we build sandcastles." Sharing another picture of all of them together she wrote, "Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan #TimTim #JehBaba."

Sharing the same photo on her Instagram account Karisma added several hashtags--spring break 2022, this is us, and family love, and also dropped a red heart emoji. "Both Kareena and Karisma had also shared selfies on their Instagram Stories. They had travelled to the Maldives on a private jet on March 14, ahead of Holi. Saif Ali Khan didn't accompany them for the holiday.

Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's yet-to-be-titled directorial. As per news agency ANI, Kareena's new film is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena is also awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The Hindi version is adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, among others. It is backed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.

