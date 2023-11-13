Kareena Kapoor, Saif continue to struggle with family photo; Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pack on the PDA at Diwali bash

Actors had a great time celebrating the festive season and social media is filled with their heartfelt Diwali posts. While Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan continued to struggle with their boys for that perfect family photo on Diwali, Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of daughter Raha Kapoor's pink Diwali outfit. It seems like the little one opted for a baby lehenga this year. Also read: Sushmita Sen shares pics with daughter Renee Sen from Diwali party

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur's Diwali

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali photos.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a bunch of family photos in which she and Saif failed at the quintessential family photo. The first one had Saif and Taimur looking at the camera while Kareena was busy trying to get her younger son, Jeh to pose. Jeh seemed to be running away from the frame in the next ones. One of the photos was also clicked at the rooftop lounge of Kareena and Saif's home.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif posed for the perfect couple photo. Kareena looked gorgeous fuchsia salwar suit with a matching dupatta. She tied her hair into a neat bun and finished off with some golden bangles and juttis. Saif wore a white kurta with a white dhoti for the occasion. While Jeh wore a blue printed kurta with white pants, Taimur looked handsome in a maroon kurta and dhoti-style pants.

Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture… But nonetheless… Happy Diwali lovely people… from our heart to yours.” Malaika Arora, Saba Pataudi and Konkona Sen Sharma sent their love in the comment section.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali with Raha

Alia Bhatt's Diwali post consisted of photos from the recent bash held by her sister-in-law Kareena and Saif at their home. Alia was joined by husband Ranbir Kapoor as well. Her first two photos were clicked at the Diwali party where she wore a red lehenga while Ranbir opted for a black kurta and white pants.

The Animal actor is seen packing a sweet kiss on Alia Bhatt's cheek in the first photo. The next one has Ranbir sitting next to Alia with his hands around her while she smiles and looks at him. These were followed by more glimpses of Alia's Diwali celebration at her home. She added a photo of Raha's pink dupatta with her name embroidered. Alia slipped into an orange salwar suit for Diwali night and was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her pet cat in the photos. Her post read, “Diwali happy happy,” with lots of emojis.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut took fans inside her Diwali celebration at her Mumbai home. She and her family celebrated the occasion with her newborn nephew Ashwatthama.

She decked up in an ethnic ensemble with shades of pink and ivory. Her entire house was adorned with marigolds, colourful flowers and diyas. She also happily danced while bursting crackers with her family.

She wrote in the caption, “Diwali is always chaotic, hectic, enthralling and very very needed, it got everything that I ever want from a festival… indeed my most favourite festival… The festival of lights, some glimpses from our Diwali.”

