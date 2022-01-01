Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan join Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu for New Year supper at ‘50 percent capacity’

Soha Ali Khan has shared a glimpse of her New Year dinner with brother, Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The actor shared a picture for proof and even mentioned that only 50 percent of her near and dear ones attended the dinner.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soha wrote, "The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe." It shows Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor seated across the dinner table with a stumptous spread. All of them are also seen wearing golden hats with ‘Happy New Year’ written on them as they all show their excitement for the camera. While Kunal and Saif seem to be twinning in similar attires, Kareena is in a night suit and Soha in an orange kaftan dress.

Soha and Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented to the post, “Happy new year. Stay safe and have a great one.”

Soha's caption comes in the light of rising Covid cases in Mumbai and across the country, following which the government has put strict restrictions in place to curb further spread of the virus.

Earlier last month, Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19. She had isolated herself at home while Saif had checked into a hotel.

The family couldn't celebrate Taimur's fourth birthday due to Kareena's condition. Soha had promised a celebration with the family while wishing Taimur on his birthday. She had written along with a throwback picture of the little one, "I remember the first time I held you in my arms - the tiniest little bundle love and joy! And now you are five already - Happy birthday Tim Tim. We are missing you immensely but will see you and celebrate together soon!"

Soon after her recovery, Kareena, Saif, along with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir, had also attended the annual Christmas lunch hosted by the Kapoor family.

