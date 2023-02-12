Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Soha come together for family pic with kids Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh

Soha Ali Khan has shared the perfect Pataudi family picture on Instagram. The photo shows her at brother Saif Ali Khan's home in Mumbai, surrounded by her full family except a couple of faces. There is sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, mother Sharmila Tagore, daughter Inaaya, and nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. (Also read: Inside Kunal Kemmu's Goa vacation with Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya)

All of them seem to be at the dining table, gorging on some snacks when they decided to capture the moment with a photo. Kareena is in a black top and white pants, Saif is wearing his usual white kurta, Soha is in a red top and blue jacket and Ibrahim is wearing a red T-shirt. Jehangir is in Kareena's arms and Taimur is held close by granny Sharmila.

Sharing the photo, Soha captioned it, “The pride (minus a couple of cubs).” Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Loverlyyyy. See u soon!” Fans of the family of actors also commented on the photo. Many were still shocked at the likeness between Ibrahim and his dad Saif. “Saif's son looks more saif than saif himself,” wrote one. “Godbless Pataudi family,” wrote a person. Many even mentioned how Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and Saif's oldest kid, daughter Sara Ali Khan were missing from the photo. However, a person commented, “May be everyone is not there. Why do people assume that every family member will be there. Sara is obviously not there, just like probably many other family member that’s is not there. Everyone has their own life, they have work, things to do, not everyone shows up at every family event. People always comment under celebrity family pictures, where is this person or that person like it’s their own family matter or something.”

Soha will soon be seen in Chhorii 2 with Nushrratt Bharuccha. Sharmila has Gulmohar coming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Suraj Sharma. The trailer for the film released on Saturday.

Saif has Adipurush in the pipeline with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, directed by Om Raut. Kareena has a bunch of projects including The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation, with Sujoy Ghosh and also Hansal Mehta's next in which she plays a UK cop. Kareena also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh recently joined the film as well.

