Kareena Kapoor says ‘it’s unfathomable’ that people can troll her kids Taimur, Jehangir

Kareena Kapoor has condemned the criticism she and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, received for naming their sons Taimur and Jehangir. The couple found themselves in the middle of controversies after numerous social media users attacked them after erroneously believing that they'd named their sons after tyrants.

In a recent interview, Kareena addressed the trolling and said that she felt ‘terrible’ that her family and children were subjected to it.

“Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls,” she said, speaking with The Guardian.

Many people on the internet believed that their older son Taimur's name was inspired by a Turkic conqueror, Timur, who invaded Delhi in 1398. The heavy criticism made Kareena and Saif consider renaming him.

Four years later, when the couple welcomed their second son, they chose to keep his name under wraps for several months before it was revealed in her self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The reveal caused another uproar online with a certain section of the internet accusing the couple of naming Jehangir after the 17th-century Mughal emperor.

Besides Kareena, her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan has also defended the names of the couple's children. On Thursday, Saba shared a picture of Kareena and Jehangir from their recent trip to the Maldives and wrote, “When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life... only she and the father…are allowed to decide... who how and what the child will grow as...And the name.”

“No one...no one else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say on anything!” she added.