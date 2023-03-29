Kareena Kapoor says Jehangir snatches crayons, books from Taimur and cries; actor calls elder son 'very understanding'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has spoken about her two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Talking about Jehangir on her show What Women Want with guest Shefali Shah, Kareena said that Jehangir, also called Jeh, snatches everything that Taimur uses--from a crayon to a book. Praising her elder son, Kareena said that Taimur is 'very understanding and very loving'. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor says she loves taking care of her house, asks son Taimur to help lay the table for guests)

Shefali asked Kareena on the show how has it been for her being a mother of two sons. Kareena replied, "Right now I think they are in that phase where, because Taimur is six and Jeh is two. Everything that Taimur is using from a crayon to a book if he is reading anything, Jeh is going and snatching it and he is crying and coming and saying, 'Amma'. So they are in that phase. I am like 'Oh God'. After a hard day's work when I go back..."

When Shefali interrupted and asked if Taimur is understanding about it, Kareena replied, "He is very understanding and very loving. He will always be like, 'Okay, Jeh take it.' And then I'll go and tell Tim that, 'Thank you so much, you are being so kind'. So he is like, 'No, it's ok, he's my little brother'. So in that sense, I'm very happy that Tim is also very balanced, and quite strong. I just want them to grow up, to be friends, to be close. Me and Karishma, two girls, we have been like the best of friends. I talk to my sister like four times a day."

Kareena also revealed what advice she gives Taimur Ali Khan. "I always tell my kids, of course, Jeh is too small. I always tell Tim, to treat others the way you would want to be treated. If you are going to scream, if you are going to throw something, and if someone else is going to do that, and if you are going to get upset about it then you treat that person like that. Behave like that."

Kareena married actor Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February 2021.

Fans saw Kareena last in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming Netflix film, based on The Devotion of Suspect X. She has also completed filming The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta.

The actor also has Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

