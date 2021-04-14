Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan and Taimur 'love being in the kitchen', reveals three things she takes to bed

Kareena Kapoor will soon appear in the cooking show Star Vs Food and prepare a dish under the guidance of a chef. But before fans could see her show off her culinary skills, the actor has revealed that her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son are the ones who truly enjoy being in the kitchen.

In a promotional interview for the show, the actor revealed that Saif and Taimur enjoy being in the kitchen whereas she's tasked to provide music. She also opened up about her pregnancy cravings.

"Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music,” she said, as reported by Indianexpress.com. A few days ago, Kareena had given fans a glimpse of Taimur's baking skills as the young star kid baked cookies for the family.

Kareena added that while the world was busy baking banana bread, Saif was hosting his own experiments in the kitchen. "I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food", she was quoted in Times Now report.

Kareena added that when she was pregnant with her second child last year, she was craving Italian food. "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys," she said.

Kareena also summerised the vibe in the house when the family sits down for a meal. "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you," she said. It is also reported that during the show, Kareena was asked the three things she takes to her bed. Kareena wittily replied, "A wine bottle, pajamas and Saif Ali Khan.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif drops no-makeup selfie from her time in Covid-19 quarantine, fans call her 'fabulous'

The trailer of the show was released earlier this week in which Kareena was grating cheese. It has been revealed that the actor will be baking a pizza on the show.