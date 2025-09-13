Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan does not do ‘grand gestures,’ he wonders if tattoo of her name was ‘little’ in fun ad

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are certainly one of the most well-known celebrity couples in the industry. Fans have been eager to see the two on screen, given their last outing together was in 2012's Agent Vinod. Kareena and Saif finally united on screen again, though this time it is only for a brand commercial. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's easy chemistry was the highlight of the ad.

Kareena and Saif's new ad

On Friday, Kareena's Instagram account was tagged in a new post with Spotify India. The post had a new ad which featured Kareena along with Saif. Kareena began by saying, “I know my Saif. He is not about grand gestures. For him, it is about the little things.” In response, Saif showed his big ‘Kareena’ tattoo on his hand and said, “Lagta hai tattoo thoda little reh gaya (It seems the tattoo was little)!”

Then, Kareena says that he also likes her surprise gifts- which was a drum set. Turns out, Saif likes to play guitar instead. Kareena also adds that in his spare time he likes to listen to ghazals. However, upon taking Saif's phone and opening the Spotify app, she is surprised to know some remix song added to his playlist!

How fans reacted

Several fans reacted to the fun and light-hearted ad featuring Kareena and Saif in the comments section of the post. One said, "It is giving major Modern Family vibe, love it. plus can't take eyes off from Kareena, her expressions are OG!" Another said, “This is amazing! Soo long since we saw Saif and you together in anything!” A comment read, “Love these two! So cute!”

Kareena and Saif married in October 2012 in Mumbai, after a few years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).