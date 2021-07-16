Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor says she fainted 'out of exhaustion' at photo shoot during pregnancy
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor says she fainted 'out of exhaustion' at photo shoot during pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor has revealed in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, that she gained a lot of weight during her pregnancy and even fainted on a photoshoot, out of exhaustion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor became a mother for the second time earlier this year.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to debut as an author with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, a self-help book for expecting mothers. Kareena became a mom for the second time earlier this year, when she and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh. They also have four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

In the foreword of her book, Kareena Kapoor wrote about projecting an element of glamour during her pregnancy, but admitted that she experienced several difficulties as well, including fainting during a shoot.

She wrote, "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn’t feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too."

She added, "I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time."

Also read: Saba Ali Khan reacts to claim that sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor never replies to her: ‘I love my bhabi’

After experiencing backlash and intense media scrutiny around Taimur's birth, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to protect Jeh's privacy. In fact, his name was only recently revealed to the public, months after his birth. The actors have also been careful about revealing the baby's face in any social media post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan taimur ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘didn’t know how to clean Taimur's poop’ initially: ‘Wasn’t the most perfect mom’

PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 07:02 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon react to Varun Dhawan’s video with his pet dog

Meet Delhi’s ‘Nest man’ who is building homes for hundreds of birds

Woman discovers 18 snakes in her bedroom, shares pictures
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP