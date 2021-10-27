Kareena Kapoor says she rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to allow Taimur stay up beyond his bedtime: 'I get annoyed'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed she's finicky about her son Taimur Ali Khan's bedtime. The actor, who welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, was speaking about her parenting style on a podcast when she revealed that she wants her sons to get enough sleep.

Taimur was born in 2016, four years after Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married. With Taimur now attending school, Kareena said that she ensures he is tucked in at a reasonable time. However, Saif is a little more ‘lenient.’

“The only thing that I think I am very finicky about is bedtime. I think that is something I'm not ready to push as much. I get annoyed because Saif sometimes, with the lockdown, he's like 'No, no, let him stay up, let's watch a movie. Let's watch Avengers, now they're going through that phase or let's watch an action film, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, he has school tomorrow and it's online'. So that is something Saif is lenient (with), he's like, 'Nahi, nahi, nahi, I haven't seen him, let him stay up half an hour more.' I'm like, 'No, he has to go to bed' because obviously, timings are haywire. And I hope, now with Jeh, I'm going to try and control that. I want the kids to get like 12 hours of sleep,” she said, speaking on an episode of Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri.

The Laal Singh Chaddha star also revealed that she has a schedule in place that helps her allocate time between both her children. “I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point of time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents,” Kareena added.

In recent months, Kareena and Saif have been taking their sons on vacations outside Mumbai as well. They travelled to Alibag and the Maldives over the past four months. Kareena and Saif were again photographed at the private airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, where they boarded a flight for yet another trip.