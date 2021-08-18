Kareena Kapoor says son Jeh is part of romantic song with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor has spoken about her experience working on Laal Singh Chaddha while pregnant with her second baby. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby Jeh Ali Khan in February this year.

Before Jeh's arrival, Kareena shot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan for a few weeks in Delhi. She says she would travel every day from Pataudi to Delhi and work through the night.

Talking about the episode, Kareena told NDTV, "We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me, because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly," Kareena said.

She added that she consulted her gynaecologist about her, who gave her the red flag to work on the film. She was told to keep washing her hands, wear a mask to stay safe against coronavirus infection. She was also told that as long as she got ample sleep during the day, she could work at night.

Kareena even revealed that Jeh was part of a song she shot for the movie. "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me," she said.

Also read: Shershaah Vikram Batra's twin reveals Dimple Cheema's last words to him: 'You'll dance at our wedding na?'

In her interviews last year, Kareena had shared that Aamir asked her to audition for her role in the movie. Talking to Rajeev Masand, Kareena said Aamir wanted to be sure about it. “Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. It will release in December this year.