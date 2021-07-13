Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of a vigorous workout session with cousin Armaan Jain: 'Love it'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a glimpse of her workout session on Tuesday. The actor joined her cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra to exercise with their personal trainer.

In the video posted on her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor was seen in an open space of her house, performing a set of sit-ups. Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra were also seen following Kareena's lead in another frame while their trainer recorded the session. Sharing the video, Kareena said, "At it... love it!!"

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her workout session.

The Veere Di Wedding star, who welcomed her son Jeh with Saif Ali Khan earlier this year, has been working out at home in the past few months. A few weeks ago, she had shared a picture featuring her Armaan, Anissa, and their trainer post a workout session. Kareena was seen flaunting a post-workout glow.

Last month, Kareena also revealed she has been finding her way back to yoga. Sharing a post on Instagram, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Kareena said, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it."

Kareena recently announced her 'third baby' -- her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Sharing a picture of the book recently on social media, Kareena said, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies. In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today."