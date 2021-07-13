'Ranveer Singh was considered as lead actor for Soorma. He wasn't my first choice': Sandeep Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh was 'definitely considered' as the lead actor for Soorma, instead of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, revealed former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. The Haryana minister of sports and youth affairs also said that Ranveer was not his first choice as he wanted the person who would play his role in his biopic 'to look like a real Sikh'.

Directed by Shaad Ali, Soorma hit the screens on July 13, 2018. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in lead roles. However, Soorma couldn't do well on its opening day at the box office and made only ₹3.25 crore.

In an interview with India Today, Sandeep Singh said, “Ranveer Singh was definitely considered as the lead actor instead of Diljit Dosanjh. However, he was not my first choice. His look as a Sikh appealed to everyone, and they thought that he would be a good fit for Soorma...I always wanted the person who'd play my role in the film to look like a real Sikh. It should not become a joke because my life has been full of struggles, and it should be justified on screen. Diljit Dosanjh did exactly that."

"It was really easy training Diljit Dosanjh because his nature is as such that he picks up things really quick. It took me hardly three-four months to train Diljit because his learning power is quick. People loved my journey in the film. To show my life story in 2 hours 20 minutes on the screen wasn't an easy job...the Soorma team did it so wonderfully. I really thank them for it, especially Diljit Dosanjh who did justice to my role. On three years of Soorma, I also want to thank Taapsee Pannu, director Shaad Ali and the producers (Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh)," he added.

Last year, Sandeep, also known as Flicker Singh, had confirmed a sequel to Soorma. The new film will be based on his political journey and will be titled Singh Soorma.

On July 13, 2020, he had tweeted, "After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support.” Sandeep was honoured with the Arjuna award in 2010.