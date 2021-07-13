Navya Nanda calls mother Shweta Bachchan her 'twin' in throwback pic, she responds: 'Errr not doing this today'

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday shared a throwback black-and-white picture from her school days. Taking to Instagram, she asked her fans and followers to identify her, and she also gave a hint. However, it was no Herculean task as she could be easily spotted due to her uncanny resemblance with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

In the vintage picture, Shweta Bachchan can be seated on the floor along with her classmates. Dressed in her school uniform, she sported two pigtails as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the post, "WHERE’s WALDO? Class photo: Bombay Scottish School circa 1980’s. ( hint- all the tall girls were made to sit on the floor )."





Reacting to the post, several film personalities dropped their comments. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "the germophobia started frm here??" to which Shweta replied, "@farahkhankunder NO or I wouldn’t be sitting on the floor!". Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis wrote, "spotted u !" and Shweta responded, "@vikramphadnis wow Sherlock".

Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "hi twin!" and Shweta replied, "@navyananda Errr, we are not doing this today! Cool?". Film director Zoya Akhtar said, "You look like Navya here." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor responded to her comment with, "@zoieakhtar was just going to say that … exact Navya @shwetabachchan."





Last month, Shweta returned to Instagram after taking a break for a few months from the social media platform. She broke the hiatus by posting a video from her childhood in which she and her younger brother, actor Abhishek Bachchan, were seen accompanying Amitabh Bachchan to what looked like a music concert. Shweta had captioned the post, "Haalo, is it me you’re looking for?"

Also Read | Babil Khan learns ‘how to bargain’ from mom Sutapa Sikdar, she reveals he was ‘light boy’ on Qareeb Qareeb Singlle

Shweta opted not to follow in the footsteps of her parents. She owns a fashion label, MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. As an author, she released her first novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.