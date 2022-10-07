Kareena Kapoor shares a peek into unseen corners of her house in new videos. Watch

Kareena Kapoor recently gave her fans a sneak peek into unseen corners of her house through new videos she shared on her Instagram account. One video featured Kareena in a cozy sitting corner, while another gave a glimpse into her library. Kareena shares her house with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also Read| Kareena Kapoor shares an unseen picture of lavish Mumbai house

Kareena took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a promotional video for a brand that featured her gushing over footwear for the festive season and talking about her love for her favourite colour pink, sparkle, and shine. The actor was sitting on the floor of her library in the picture.

The shelf behind her carried a framed picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan receiving the National Award from then President APJ Abdul Kalam for Best Film Actor for his role in Hum Tum in 2005. A desk nameplate featuring Saif Ali Khan's name was also placed in front of the photo frame. Several books including Pachinko by Min Jin Lee were also there on the shelf.

Kareena shared another video on her Instagram Stories, which featured a corner of another room. She sat on an olive-green couch, which was placed next to a tea table on one side, and a wooden cabinet on another. A candle holder was placed on the cabinet, while a guitar could also be spotted next to it. The wall behind Kareena featured a large landscape painting and a number of smaller paintings next to it. More artwork could be seen in the room.

Kareena often shares glimpses of her personal life and her house on her Instagram account. She shared some pictures of her house last month as she gave a shoutout to a décor company for her birthday balloons. The pictures featured an al fresco dining area at her house, which appeared to be a part of the rooftop.

The actor was last seen on the screen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be next seen in her OTT debut-- an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh, which will release on Netflix. She is currently filming for a murder mystery directed by Hansal Mehta, which she has also co-produced, alongside Ekta Kapoor.

