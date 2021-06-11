Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares another no-makeup selfie as she gears up for the weekend
Kareena Kapoor shares another no-makeup selfie as she gears up for the weekend

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to show fans her new shirt and a no-makeup look. Check out her photo here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new photo on Instagram.

Actor Kareena Kapoor is also waiting for the weekend to finally arrive. Taking to Instagram on Friday, she shared a fresh-faced selfie and even showed fans her new shirt.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing a white shirt with 'Fragile' written on it. "#FragileFriday waiting for the weekend," she captioned her photo. Her wavy hair is falling to one side of her face and she is seen without any makeup.

Even amid the lockdown, Kareena has been sharing regular photos and videos from her home. She recently posted a collection of photos of her son Taimur from the beach on the occasion of World Environment Day. "Protect Heal Love #WorldEnvironmentDay," she wrote with the photo.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February. However, neither has revealed the boy's name or his first picture yet.

Earlier, Kareena had said that they had not thought of any baby names for their boy, after the controversy that was caused by Taimur’s name upon his birth a few years ago. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like, going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha Dhupia on her chat show What Women Want.

Also read: Vikas Gupta says he dated Pratyusha Banerjee, she found out about his bisexuality after breakup

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium last year, with late actor Irrfan Khan. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. She finished shooting for the film last year while she was pregnant with her baby.

Kareena was also supposed to star in Karan Johar's Mughal period epic, Takht. However, the film has been put on the back burner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan

