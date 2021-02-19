Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to give birth any day now. While her fans eagerly await her second baby's arrival, Kareena has shared a beautiful thought with her followers on Instagram.

On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a message by the Instagram account of adman @freddy_birdy. In it, he spoke how there are many people in the world who 'get you' even if they don't know you. He used the example of Kareena and her fans to illustrate his point.

"The most important thing to building a relationship, whether at home, at work or in life, is somebody 'getting' you. Now this is a two way street. We want every-body to 'get' us, to understand us, but very few do. Sometimes those closest to us might not get us, but a complete stranger might. We need people to 'get' our jokes, to 'know' why at times we need to keep quiet. Which is why we instantly love people we don't know, like actors and ac-tresses, because we 'get' them. We may not know Kareena Kapoor, but we 'get' her. May very, very few people 'have' you, but may many, many more 'get' you," he wrote.

Resharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "I get you @freddy_birdy.

Kareena has been keeping busy over the last couple of days, collecting gifts for her two babies. While she has been receiving hampers and chocolates from her friends, she even shared a picture of son Taimur's bed covering, sent over by a friend.

Kareena was due to deliver her baby on February 15 but seems like the baby is taking its sweet time. On Thursday, husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen going out for a car ride and Saif was later spotted carrying a few new toys in his hand.

On Wednesday, Kareena's sister Karisma, mother Babita and step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan paid her a visit. Kareena has not been spotted outside her home since Sunday night when she attended the birthday dinner of her father Randhir Kapoor.