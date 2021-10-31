Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of Taimur chilling by pool; Priyanka Chopra is smitten, Arjun Kapoor cracks a joke

Kareena Kapoor is on a vacation in Rajasthan and can't stop sharing son Taimur's cute pictures from the location. She has now shared a picture of him sitting by the poolside after a swim.

Sharing it on Instagram, Kareena captioned the photo, "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe#My Son."

Arjun Kapoor commented, “This glass is bigger than him.” Priyanka Chopra and Amrita Arora dropped kiss-eyes emojis in the comments section. A fan called him, “Saif junior” while many others called him “cute”.

Hours before, she had shared a picture of her silhouette and captioned it, “Its a bunday in Rajasthan," referring to her hair tied up in a bun.

On Saturday, Kareena had shared a picture of herself walking around a heritage property and wrote, “Hangin' around.” She shared another picture of Taimur from the same location as he sat on a flight of stairs and wrote, “With the love of my life.”

Kareena regularly shares pictures of Taimur on Instagram. She and husband Saif welcomed their second son, Jehangir, in February this year. Talking about her two kids, Kareena had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop.”

She had said that she doesn't want her kids to act in films. “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," she said.