Kareena Kapoor is just ‘hangin’ around’ with Taimur Ali Khan in new photos from Jaisalmer holiday

Kareena Kapoor shared new pictures from her family holiday. She is currently vacationing in Jaisalmer with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kareena shared two photos. One was of her walking, with a gazebo-like brick structure seen in the background. She wore a white T-shirt and baggy jeans. “Hangin around,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji. The second image featured Taimur sitting on a platform over a flight of stairs. “With the love of my life,” she captioned it. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself and another of Taimur on Instagram Stories.

Previously, pictures of Saif and Kareena posing with a fan at a restaurant in Jaisalmer surfaced online. She also shared a selfie taken after a ‘desert run’.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a picture of Jehangir doing outdoor yoga in Jaisalmer. “Downward Dog. Yoga runs in the family you see. #8months Pike position #MeraBeta,” she wrote in her caption.

The Jaisalmer vacation is Saif and Kareena’s third family vacation in as many months. They travelled to the Maldives for their respective birthdays in August and September.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. She shot for some portions of the film, including a song, when she was pregnant with Jehangir.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and marks Aamir and Kareena’s onscreen reunion after a decade; they were last seen together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, which released in 2012. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.

Previously, in a video shared online by fan clubs, Aamir joked about his co-star. “While the rest of the world was dealing with corona, we were dealing with corona and Kareena who was the heroine of the film, she got pregnant, another complication so we are like one more gust of wind has pushed us in another direction,” he said.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for a theatrical release on Valentine’s Day (February 14), 2022.