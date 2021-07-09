Kareena Kapoor shares pic of her 'third child', announces book Pregnancy Bible: 'From conception to its birth today'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday announced her new book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. She has called it her 'third child'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video clip in which she is seen wearing oven mitts and taking out a book placed on a baking tray from the oven in the kitchen. She is heard saying, "So what's been baking? This is what's been baking."

Kareena also shared her experience while writing the book. She was seen wearing a red slip dress as she kept her hair loose parting it in the middle. She was seen bare feet standing near the kitchen countertop.

She captioned her post, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena added, "In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you. The pre-order link is in my bio."

Reacting to her post, fans showered her with love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Yasss queeeen congratulations." Another said, "So beautiful." "HELLOOOOO????? WOMAN CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW FREAKING GORGEOUS YOU LOOK???" commented another fan.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a post featuring herself holding a sonogram report. However, Kareena asked her fans that it's not what they are thinking. On Instagram, she dropped a photo in which she is seen facing the camera with the scanned report.

Kareena captioned the post, "Been working on something exciting... but it's not what you're thinking Watch this space for more. #ComingSoon." The post shared just over an hour ago, has garnered over 1.58 lakh likes.

On June 30, Kareena celebrated 21 years of her debut movie, Refugee by sharing a compilation video of some moments from the movie. The actor on Instagram captioned the video, "21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial."

Kareena and her husband actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 this year. The duo dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. They welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic Takht. Her last movie was Angrezi Medium.