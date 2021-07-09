When Saif Ali Khan said Kareena Kapoor was unhappy about him keeping Taimur’s photo as his WhatsApp DP

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been a paparazzi favourite since he was born. But the first picture of the little one’s face was inadvertently shared by Saif, who used it as his WhatsApp profile photo, and Kareena was not too happy about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2017, Saif Ali Khan said that Kareena Kapoor was not too pleased when he unintentionally made their son Taimur’s picture public. He said, “Yes, she was like, ‘Nazar lag jayegi and all of that’. But agar nazar lagni hoti toh Kareena would be in the hospital by now (smiles). I don’t believe in all of that.”

He added, “I didn’t mean to share it. It was my WhatsApp display picture. But it is fine. I don’t plan to hide him. We will have a tough time figuring out how to bring him up. I think Taimur is already a bit of a popular chap. So, I think we will have to teach him to be grounded, as people will watch whatever he does.”

While Saif and Kareena did not really try to hide Taimur from the public eye, they have been extremely guarded about their younger son, who was born in February. While Kareena has been sharing partial glimpses of the baby’s face, she and Saif are yet to reveal his entire face or even his name. They have been cautious due to Taimur’s name being mired in controversy when it was announced.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She will star alongside her 3 Idiots co-stars Aamir Khan and Mona Singh in the film. Saif, meanwhile, has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.