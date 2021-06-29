Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor cut giant cake in throwback photo from wedding, Ibrahim Ali Khan photobombs

A picture from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding in 2012 has resurfaced online. In the photo, shared online by a fan club, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen photobombing them.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared to be cutting a multi-tiered wedding cake in the image. Ibrahim Ali Khan could be seen in the background. It looked like he was awestruck by something he saw on the side.

The fan page which shared Saif, Kareena and Ibrahim’s photo wrote on Instagram, “Throwback 2012. Old is gold. My favourite couple and fav picture forever.” Others also showered love. “Worlds best couple two great super stars of the world lovely awesome pic of the century,” one fan said. “Wow such a fantastic pic,” another commented.

Ibrahim is Saif’s son from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also have a daughter, Sara Ali Khan.





During an earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan, Sara said that Amrita dressed her up for Saif and Kareena’s wedding. Sara also said that it was not at all awkward for her when Saif and Kareena got married. “I feel that everybody has been very clear with me, vis-a-vis the equations. It has never been confusing. Kareena herself says, ‘Look, you have a great mother. What I want is for us to be able to be friends.’ My father also never said, ‘This is your second mother’ or made it uncomfortable in any way,” she said.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a baby boy, this February. While she has shared partial glimpses of the little one’s face, his name is yet to be revealed. They also have an elder son, four-year-old Taimur.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht. Saif, meanwhile, has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Adipurush in the pipeline.