Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Kerala-style lunch hours after her workout session: 'What a spread'

Hours after she completed an intense workout session, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her mouth-watering lunch. The Laal Singh Chaddha star dined on a Kerala-style meal prepared by Mumbai-based chef Marina Balakrishnan. Kareena had previously called the meal her 'favourite'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of numerous dishes served on a banana leaf. The dishes included a portion of red rice, a bowl full of Kerala-style sambar, a serving of 'aviyal' and banana chips, among other side dishes. She shared the picture with the caption, "What a spread" along with a couple of heart emojis. She added a 'Yum' emoji.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her Kerala-style lunch.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a post-workout picture featuring her trainer, cousin Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. In the picture, the couple, Kareena and their trainer were seen on a video call from their respective homes. While Kareena had a post-workout blush, Armaan was seen flexing his arm. Anissa had captured the picture. Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Smashed day 1" along with a sticker reading, "Workout done."

Kareena Kapoor works out with Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Also read: 'Kareena Kapoor was so excited': Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star's reaction to her wedding

Kareena opened up about resuming yoga earlier this week. Sharing a picture from a session, Kareena revealed she couldn't return to the fitness owning to her second delivery. "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it," she said.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son earlier this year. Kareena has chosen to keep the identity of their second child under the wraps.