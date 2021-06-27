'Kareena Kapoor was so excited': Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star's reaction to her wedding

Actor Mona Singh will soon be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. It will be her second movie with both Aamir and Kareena Kapoor after 2009's 3 Idiots.

In a new interview, Mona Singh has spoken about working with Kareena again and also her reaction to Mona's recent wedding. Mona said that Kareena was happy for her.

Speaking to Zoom, about Laal Singh Chaddha, "We didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked about thing."

She added, "We talked about marriage. I remember telling her that I was getting married and she was so excited. She was like, "Arre waah... I’m so happy for you. Look at us, it’s been 10 years. In 2009 we shot 3 Idiots together and today, we are at Laal Singh Chadha. We were remembering those days and talking about her marriage and her and her son..." Mona is married to Shyam Rajagopalan.

Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raise a toast as newlyweds in these unseen wedding pics, see here

Mona played Kareena Kapoor's elder sister in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. Aamir played an engineering student who falls in love with a medical student, played by Kareena.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Speaking about how she landed the film, Mona had recently said, "What happened with me was Aamir sir called me up and I was expecting it. I received his call and he said, 'Hi Mona, this is Aamir calling'. He asked me to meet me in his office the next day to discuss. I was very excited. Bonding again together after 10 years, I remember discussing that, talking about 3 Idiots, and how it was. I had a blast."