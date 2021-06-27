Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Kareena Kapoor was so excited': Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star's reaction to her wedding
Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Aamir Khan have previously worked together in 3 Idiots.
Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Aamir Khan have previously worked together in 3 Idiots.
bollywood

'Kareena Kapoor was so excited': Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star's reaction to her wedding

  • Mona Singh will soon be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan. This will be their second movie together.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Actor Mona Singh will soon be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. It will be her second movie with both Aamir and Kareena Kapoor after 2009's 3 Idiots.

In a new interview, Mona Singh has spoken about working with Kareena again and also her reaction to Mona's recent wedding. Mona said that Kareena was happy for her.

Speaking to Zoom, about Laal Singh Chaddha, "We didn’t have any scenes together and honestly I don’t want to give away what I have done in the movie. I can’t talk about it much right now. But yes, we did spend time together, we chilled together and we talked about thing."

She added, "We talked about marriage. I remember telling her that I was getting married and she was so excited. She was like, "Arre waah... I’m so happy for you. Look at us, it’s been 10 years. In 2009 we shot 3 Idiots together and today, we are at Laal Singh Chadha. We were remembering those days and talking about her marriage and her and her son..." Mona is married to Shyam Rajagopalan.

Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raise a toast as newlyweds in these unseen wedding pics, see here

Mona played Kareena Kapoor's elder sister in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. Aamir played an engineering student who falls in love with a medical student, played by Kareena.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Speaking about how she landed the film, Mona had recently said, "What happened with me was Aamir sir called me up and I was expecting it. I received his call and he said, 'Hi Mona, this is Aamir calling'. He asked me to meet me in his office the next day to discuss. I was very excited. Bonding again together after 10 years, I remember discussing that, talking about 3 Idiots, and how it was. I had a blast."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mona singh kareena kapoor aamir khan + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.