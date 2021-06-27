Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raise a toast as newlyweds in these unseen wedding pics, see here

A couple of unseen pictures from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding have surfaced online. In the pictures, the newlyweds were seen holding champaign glasses in their hands and raising a toast. In another picture, Deepika and Ranveer were seen arriving at the wedding venue on what seemed to be a luxury boat.

The pictures appeared to have been clicked after their South Indian style wedding for Deepika Padukone was seen wearing a red traditional saree while Ranveer Singh was in a golden-bordered vesti. The pictures have been shared by numerous fan accounts.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018. The couple had a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, with their close family and friends present at the ceremony. The couple had two wedding ceremonies--an Anand Karaj ceremony and another in a South Indian style.

The Bajirao Mastani stars dated for six years before they got married. Speaking about the wedding, Deepika had told Filmfare, "There are so many memorable moments. My mother doing the kanyadaan. Also that moment on November 13, when I was getting my mehendi done and the sun came out. Ranveer and I have a connection with the sun, we love the sun. Everything was perfect. Not one bag got misplaced, no one missed a flight, it was all in place."

"On November 15, after the Anand Karaj ceremony was over, there was one boat to take Ranveer and me back to the hotel from the venue. The sun was setting… it was the first time after our marriage that we were alone. We listened to our favourite song on full volume and literally rode into the sunset," she added.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked in a few movies together. This includes Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will reunite on-screen in the upcoming movie '83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as the cricketer's wife Romi.