When Deepika Padukone addressed consequences of her Koffee with Karan comments on Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor's appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2010 sent ripples in the film industry, mostly around their comments on Ranbir Kapoor. He later took a dig at them when he said that they should be cast in the Mean Girls remake.

Deepika Padukone returned to the show with Priyanka Chopra as her fellow guest in 2014, when host Karan Johar asked them if she was over what had happned in the aftermath of her earlier appearance.

"Now you're over what happened last time, what happened on that couch?" Karan asked, and Deepika interjected with a laugh, "Are you over it?" Karan continued, "I'm over it, it was all good. Everything was sorted out. But did it take a while for you to sort it all out? Have you gone past it, with Chintu ji (Rishi Kapoor), Neetu ji (Neetu Kapoor), Ranbir?"

Deepika replied, "I don't think there was ever an issue there. I think people made it an even bigger issue. For me, personally, I don't think there was any issue, definitely not between Ranbir and me for sure. And even if there was, it never reached me."

She continued, "Which is why we can even do a film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and still have that kind of understanding and chemistry. If there was even a slight bit of awkwardness, I don't think that film would have turned out like that."

In the aftermath of the episode airing, Sonam admitted that it affected her relationship with Ranbir. A year after the episode aired, Sonam told Filmfare in an interview, "Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship. Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it."

Ranbir, meanwhile, said in a chat with AIB that he would rather avoid appearing on the show altogether. During a promotional event for Besharam in 2013, he said, "Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing."