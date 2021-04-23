IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Ranbir Kapoor said Koffee With Karan brought a ‘barrage of negativity’ in his life
Ranbir Kapoor said that people turned against him because of Koffee With Karan.
Ranbir Kapoor said that people turned against him because of Koffee With Karan.
bollywood

When Ranbir Kapoor said Koffee With Karan brought a ‘barrage of negativity’ in his life

  • In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor had said that Koffee With Karan ‘started a barrage of negativity’ in his life. He was referring to the episode in season 3, when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone took potshots at him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 03:12 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone famously took potshots at Ranbir Kapoor on the third season of Koffee With Karan. Later, in an interview, he said that the show ‘started a barrage of negativity’ in his life.

During a promotional chat for Besharam in 2013, Ranbir was asked by a fan whom he would like to go on Koffee With Karan with. “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing,” he said, before adding that he has no preference and would go on the show with anyone, including ‘Sonam and Deepika together’.

Elaborating on the aftermath of the Sonam-Deepika episode, Ranbir said, “I didn't expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan.” He was speaking to Bollywood Hungama.


Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika from 2007 to 2009. Sonam took a jibe at him as she said on the show, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika, meanwhile, hinted that Ranbir cheated on her and suggested that he endorse a condom brand.

Also read: Neha Kakkar does push-ups against her Mercedes, husband Rohanpreet Singh cheers her on

Sonam later distanced herself from the comments and said on a later season of Koffee With Karan that she was not the one taking digs at Ranbir. “If you go back to the episode, I think it was not me,” she said.

Ranbir and Deepika also buried the hatchet later and went on to work together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Ranbir is currently in a relationship with Alia Bhatt, while Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ranbir kapoor deepika padukone sonam kapoor koffee with karan + 2 more

Related Stories

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose together.
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pose together.
bollywood

Rishi would follow a gossip site to keep tabs on son Ranbir, Abhishek reveals

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan found it 'sweet' that Rishi Kapoor would follow a celebrity gossip website to know what his son, Ranbir Kapoor, was up to.
READ FULL STORY
Manjinder Singh Sirsa has spoken on Mumbai Police not probing the Karan Johar party video.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa has spoken on Mumbai Police not probing the Karan Johar party video.
bollywood

‘Karan Johar will soon have Koffee With NCB’: Manjinder Singh Sirsa revives ‘rave party’ claims against Bollywood celebs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2020 06:54 PM IST
Claiming that he sent several reminders to Mumbai Police after having filed a case against filmmaker Karan Johar last year for alleged drug abuse at a party hosted at his Mumbai residence, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has now made fresh allegations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP